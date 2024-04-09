Gazebo Gazette

When Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball coach thinks of Simaru Fields, one word immediately springs to mind: Competitor.

Fields’ competitive fire led the Bulldogs to their first MACCC title in 24 years and first trip to the national tournament since 1977, and she was named to NJCAA All-American Third Team on Tuesday.

“She’s a competitor, and I don’t say that lightly,” Adams said. “She wants to win. She’s a winner. Whatever is in front of her, she doesn’t see them as challenges, they’re just obstacles she’s gonna figure out a way to overcome and come out on top.”

The sophomore from Pass Christian led the Bulldogs to a 23-5 record this year, and they went 13-1 in conference play to share the MACCC crown with Pearl River. Gulf Coast won the Region 23 Tournament to earn the right to play in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship in Casper, Wyo.

Fields, an Old Dominion signee, averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He defensive prowess helped Gulf Coast be the 11th-stingiest team in the country, allowing 53.7 points per game.

“This award means a lot,” she said. “It means the time and effort I put in is finally paying off. I made a lot of improvement on and off the court. They helped me mentally. Coming in and putting in work with Coach (Carla) Bartee helped me tremendously.”

She’s the ninth NJCAA All-American in program history, and first since forward Daphane White in 2020.

“It’s a big accomplishment for our program,” Adams said. “She will be our second All-American in my time here. It speaks volumes for who she is as a player. Coming in and being (MACCC) Freshman of the Year and a JUCO Top 40, she finished strong and became a champion. Being third-team All-American speaks volumes about what she brought to this program.”

Full list of 2023-24 NJCAA All-Americans: https://www.njcaa.org/sports/wbkb/2023-24/div1/all-americans/index

