by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

A request was granted by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors at the county courthouse in Gulfport, Miss. to allow relocation of a nuisance fox from the sand beaches in Pass Christian, Miss. Monday, April 1, 2024. The nuisance fox has been destroying the habitat of the federally endangered species bird, the least tern.

The board of supervisors were addressed by Audubon Delta Policy Director Jill Mastrototaro and Coastal Biologist, Dr. Abby Darrah. Darrah went into detailed description about the species and discussed the location on the sand beaches off Espy Avenue in Pass Christian at the Pitcher Point community.

Due to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors having control of the sand beaches, a question was asked if they had any person to contract with the removal of the fox, which the biologist answered there has been a contract worked with Wildlife Solutions business.

Finally, the board unanimously approved the request for relocation and allowing the group to remove the fox and protect the habitat of the bird.