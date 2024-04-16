Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Art Association, the Pass Christian Library and the Friends of the Library will present “An Evening of Art and Poetry” on Friday, April 26th from 5-7pm. The Pass Christian Art Association Spring Show will be on display in the library conference room through May 18thth. The Theme for the Art Association Spring Show is “Poetry and Lyrics.”

April is National Poetry Month. The evening will include a reception honoring the artists and feature poetry readings by both poets and artists. This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate the artists and enjoy poetry readings (and share their own or a favorite poem if they are so inspired).

The library is located at 111 Hiern Avenue in Pass Christian. If you need further information, please call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.

