Gazebo Gazette
Dennis Cochran, Chief Financial Officer of the Pass Christian Public School District, in Pass Christian, Miss. has been awarded the School Business Administrator (SBA) Certificate from the Southeastern Association of School Business Officials (SASBO).
The SBA Certificate is awarded to members that exemplify a distinction in leadership at the national, regional and state levels.
“Only a select few meet the qualifying areas of experience, education, professional involvement and professional development,” said Sandy Halliwell, SASBO Executive Director. “Dennis is clearly one of the few that has proven to be an outstanding leader throughout the Southeast.”
“The School Board, administration, and staff would like to congratulate Mr. Cochran on this amazing achievement,” expressed Dr. Carla Evers, Pass Christian School District Superintendent. “His work is a mark of excellence for the school district, and he always works to ensure that we are good stewards of the taxpayer dollars. This award also signifies that he stands out as one of the best in his class.”
SASBO is a regional organization composed of over 4,000 members in the twelve southeastern states.
The goal of SASBO is to provide networking, professional development, and relevant information to promote and advance personnel engaged in positions supporting education in areas of business & administration throughout the Southeast.