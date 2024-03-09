Dennis Cochran, Chief Financial Officer of the Pass Christian Public School District, in Pass Christian, Miss. has been awarded the School Business Administrator (SBA) Certificate from the Southeastern Association of School Business Officials (SASBO).

The SBA Certificate is awarded to members that exemplify a distinction in leadership at the national, regional and state levels.

“Only a select few meet the qualifying areas of experience, education, professional involvement and professional development,” said Sandy Halliwell, SASBO Executive Director. “Dennis is clearly one of the few that has proven to be an outstanding leader throughout the Southeast.”