Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Public Library is excited to offer a special program on Tuesday, March 26th at 6pm. The event will feature two Mississippi authors, Gerry Wilson and Margaret McMullan.

Both authors will have a conversation about Gerry Wilson’s debut novel, That Pinson Girl, and Margaret McMullan’s novel How I Found The Strong-which will mark it’s 20th anniversary this year. Both are historical fiction books that are set in Mississippi.

Gerry Wilson’s debut novel, That Pinson Girl, resonates with issues of race and class. The novel pits a white teenage mother and a biracial sharecropper against prejudice in Mississippi in World War I. That Pinson Girl unfolds in lyrical, unflinching prose, engaging the timeless issues of racism, sexism and poverty.

Margaret McMullan is the recipient of a National Endowment of Arts Fellowship in literature and a Fulbright to teach and research in Hungary. She is the author of nine award-winning books. her most book is a memoir based on her research in Hungary, Where The Angels Lived: One Family’s Story of Loss, Exile, and Return. As noted above, her award winning novel of the Civil War, How I Found the Strong is 20 years old this year.

This event is free and open to the public. Pass Christian Books is a sponsor for this event and will have copies of the author’s books available for purchase.

Please call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com, if you have any questions or need further information. https://www.facebook.com/events/764042111821379