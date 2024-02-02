Gazebo Gazette

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Tiffany Iman White from Gulfport on a felony charge of Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, on February 1, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence report. Upon arrival Deputies located a male victim with a stab wound to his back and several knife cuts to his left arm.

White and the victim were involved in a verbal argument which resulted in him being stabbed and cut by the suspect.

Tiffnay Iman White was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a 250,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.