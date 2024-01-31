Gazebo Gazette

Beginning February 1, 2024, it will be mandatory for Mississippi anglers to obtain a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) to possess any reef fish species which includes any species of snapper, amberjack, grouper, hind, triggerfish and Cobia in Mississippi waters. Gray (Mangrove) Snapper may be harvested North of the Intracoastal Waterway (inshore) without this permit.

The ROLP was created to allow Mississippi’s fisheries managers to better quantify the proportion of Mississippi anglers that fish for key federally managed species. It will also work together with the MS CREEL (dmr.ms.gov/mscreel/) fishing effort survey to create a clear concept of the fishing activity for Mississippi’s saltwater anglers.

The permit is free of charge and is considered a supplemental license to the recreational saltwater fishing license. The ROLP is not required for fishermen not fishing for the above-listed species or if only fishing for those species as a client on charter boats.

If fishing offshore for other species where a fishermen may land any of the above listed species, it is recommended to have the ROLP. Persons currently exempt from purchasing a fishing license (those under 16 or disabled as described in MS. Code 49-15-69) are not required to have a valid ROLP.

Charter captains, including those fishing from vessels with a valid federal charter/headboat permit, are required to have a valid ROLP to possess the species listed above. A charter captain with a ROLP covers all paying anglers on a charter trip. When a charter captain is on a private recreational offshore trip, all other anglers on the vessel are required to have a ROLP.

When registering for a ROLP, anglers must enter their MDWFP Customer ID # accurately for successful validation. A valid email and mailing address is also required for successful permit distribution. Anglers may register for their ROLP and view frequently asked questions at dmr.ms.gov/rolp.

After successful registration, a temporary ROLP will be issued within minutes by email. User information will be validated and a 2024 calendar year permit will be issued within 10 business days. A

ll ROLPs will expire annually on December 31 of the current calendar year regardless of registration date. Anglers may contact program administration at rolp@dmr.ms.gov or the MS Recreational Fishing Survey Hotline at (228) 325-1585.

