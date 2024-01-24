Earlier last week, the city of Pass Christian and Pass Christian Main Street announced a launching of a new public art project. Oysters in the Pass is a project that will install a collection of artistically painted oyster statues in and around the City of Pass Christian to celebrate the historic link between The Pass and the natural oyster reef in the Mississippi Sound.

The addition of a public art trail to Pass Christian will increase economic vitality by attracting visitors and give its residents even more reason to stay proud of this special city.