Gazebo Gazette
Earlier last week, the city of Pass Christian and Pass Christian Main Street announced a launching of a new public art project. Oysters in the Pass is a project that will install a collection of artistically painted oyster statues in and around the City of Pass Christian to celebrate the historic link between The Pass and the natural oyster reef in the Mississippi Sound.
The addition of a public art trail to Pass Christian will increase economic vitality by attracting visitors and give its residents even more reason to stay proud of this special city.
Final art and location selections will be completed in the spring, and installation is planned for summer 2024.
Artists are invited to submit designs directly to the Oysters in the Pass design committee. All information regarding artist submissions can be found on the Oysters in the Pass Facebook page.
Members of the community interested in partnering with PC Main Street on this initiative are invited to contact Main Street for more information.
The Pass Christian Main Street can be contacted at P.O. Box 403, Pass Christian, MS 39571, oysters@passmainstreet.com, or 228-363-3325.