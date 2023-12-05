by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Monday evening at the Henry Arledge Administration building in Gulfport, Miss., the Harrison County School Board of Trustees authorized approval for Dan Hensarling, Inc. to begin the construction of the West Harrison High School Classroom Addition Project. Hensarling, Inc. was the lowest and best bidder meeting specification as an approved recommendation by Harrison County Superintendent Mitchell King and main architect, Marty Hardy of Hardy & Associates.

“West Harrison High School has grown quite a bit in the last few years and in order to be able to accommodate the ones coming in, there needs to be more classrooms available,” said Superintendent King, who has served in the Harrison County School District for five decades. “The board has approved an eight classroom addition to West Harrison High School.”

After Dan Hensarling, Inc. was awarded the bid in the total amount of $2,889,000.00 the Harrison County School Board authorized a payment of $306,861.40 to the company for a payment of the West Harrison Field House project and approved a Change Order in the amount of $22,678.00 for a ships ladder and interior landing for the same project.

Finally, the board authorized federal programs to pay advanced placement and dual credit fees for high school students enrolled in classes during the second quarter of Fiscal Year 24 and eligible through Title IV.