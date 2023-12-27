by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm
After over 30 minutes of discussion about the design images presented for the Gateway Project Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen authorized advertisement to begin development.
Following the introduction, Mayor George Bass asked Landscape Architect Christian Preus to present the images up for discussion.
The Gateway Project was introduced in 2018 to improve the appearance of “The Friendly City” intersection between Jeff Davis Avenue and Highway 90 along with signage, landscaping, and a lighthouse.
This project has received federal money back in 2022 from the Fiscal Year Appropriation Request, which came to about $4.3 million.
Once Preus addressed a few aldermen concerns about the images, the Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the advertisement for bids.
Ward 4 Alderman Timothy McCaffrey, Jr. was absent.