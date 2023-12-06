by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

After more than 30 years of service, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson was recognized by the Lyman Senior Center at the last Gulfport meeting of the year, Monday, December 4, 2023 for the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Representatives Al Jones and Patti Benefield of the senior center presented Sheriff Peterson a plaque of appreciation for his retirement at the end of the year.

“It’s just been a very humbling experience for me the past 30 years and it’s something that I thank the citizens of Harrison County for allowing me to be of service,” said Peterson. “I hope I did a good job, and I hope that I’m here for another 30 years.”

Following the recognition, the Sheriff reported of 687 current inmates at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. The Board unanimously approved authorizing the bid for an inmate van’s advertisement.

In March 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff was diagnosed with colon cancer, but was cleared in November. According to Peterson, this was one of the reasons for his retirement plan.

Prior to being elected county sheriff in 2015, Peterson began as a corrections officer at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Peterson will continue to serve as sheriff until his term ends in January 2024.