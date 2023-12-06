Gazebo Gazette

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park Health Center (GPHC) had its donation box overflowing with gifts for children in need this holiday season during its second annual Stuff the Truck with Toys for Tots event held on Nov. 30 on the Gulf Park Campus.

Jennifer Larson, Office Manager of the GPHC was thrilled to see such incredible participation from the campus and community.

“This event is important because there are underprivileged kids all along the coast that want to have a Christmas like all the other kids get,” said Larson. “This is one way for the USM community to help make that happen and that’s why we continue to hold this event.”

Gifts were piled up in the back of the University Police Department (UPD) truck. Four members of the Marine Corp Reserves were present to help load the truck.

Toys collected at the Gulf Park Campus will go directly to disadvantaged children in Harrison County. The toys collected at the Hattiesburg campus will go toward children in Forrest County.

Larson plans on hosting the event every year during the holiday season.

Learn more about the Gulf Park Health Center or call 228.214.3300.

(Gabriela Shinskie contributed to article)