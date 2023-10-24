Gazebo Gazette

This year, Tidal Wave Auto Spa raised $1,396 for Disability Connection. Tidal Wave is proud to support their mission to provide social support, ensure healthy futures, eliminate barriers, and foster cooperation and understanding for people with disabilities.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country, hosted their 15

th

annual Charity Day on September 15, 2023. This year’s event raised a record-breaking total of $368,038 – the highest proceeds in the event’s fifteen-year history, which will be donated entirely to local charitable organizations.

Tidal Wave’s 15

th

annual Charity Day event supported over 150 charitable organizations across 174 participating Tidal Wave locations. Over the years, Tidal Wave’s Charity Day has made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals and organizations.

With this year’s proceeds, the event’s cumulative total donations have surpassed $1.3 million, underscoring Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s dedication to making a positive difference.

Disability Connection has provided programs, events, resources, and special projects for South Mississippi, serving those in need, for over 21 years. This includes a variety of MS Coast Community Resource Guides, available at www.DisabilityConnection.org , and the Employment Connection, providing employment for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Ahead of the one-day philanthropic event, each participating Tidal Wave location selects a local charity or non-profit organization to receive 50% of their site’s proceeds and donations. The other 50% of proceeds are donated to the company’s longtime corporate partner, Annandale Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities across the country.

“Charity Day not only raises funds but also brings communities together, fostering a spirit of unity and giving that extends far beyond the event itself. Tidal Wave looks forward to continuing its tradition of Charity Day for many years to come,” said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock.

In addition to Tidal Wave’s annual Charity Day event, which received a gold 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award® for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving, the company also gives back year-round through fundraising.

Tidal Wave’s fundraising program has helped raise over $2 million for local organizations, and provides a simple, fast, and convenient way for local schools, churches, civic groups, and more.