With a room packed to discuss the proposal of changes to the Short Term Rental Ordinance at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, August 15, 2023, citizens delivered both sides of opinion on the matter at hand. Ultimately, the aldermen unanimously rejected the changes to the ordinance that were submitted and voted down 2-3 at tabling the proposal to the next meeting.

A member of the city’s Short-Term Rental (STR) Advisory Committee, city resident, and business owner Ronnie Daniels spoke first addressing the positives of short-term rentals and how the proposal suggested on the agenda did not answer a lot of questions.

“There have been a lot of questions about the new ordinance, something that was approved in December, but is not on the city’s website,” expressed Daniels. “Every time I have asked the city for a copy of this, have been told it is not done.”