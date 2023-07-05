Gazebo Gazette

The School of Leadership at The University of Southern Mississippi is proud to salute Human Capital Development Ph.D. (ITD) alumna, Wendi Lord, Ph.D., who has just published her first book.

Titled Propel Your Potential: Learn to Flourish When You Have Enough but Don’t Feel Like Enough, the book is a collection of eye-opening but gentle exercises that helps the reader adjust their thinking and get clear about self-image and life goals.

The author, who works as a life coach, says the book is backed by academic research used in her doctoral dissertation. Dr. Lord adds, “The book will help you learn to imagine your best possible self and experience what it feels like to live your full potential so you can flourish and live out your destiny.”

Dr. Heather Annulis, director of the School of Leadership and Pass Christian resident, remarked, “Dr. Lord is an overachiever in the best possible sense. By taking her academic work and transitioning it to the commercial marketplace, she has found a way to use this resource to improve the lives of other people. That is what our Human Capital Development program is all about – striving to be the best so you can uplift others.”

Dr. Lord’s book is available exclusively on Amazon.

The School of Leadership is housed within the College of Business and Economic Development at The University of Southern Mississippi and operates on the Coastal USM campus in Long Beach, Mississippi.

Its undergraduate degree programs include Accounting, Applied Technology, Business Administration, Industrial Engineering Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology (Logistics), Management, and Marketing. Graduate programs include Human Capital Development, Human Capital Development (Instructional Technology and Design), Instructional Technology and Design, and Logistics, Trade and Transportation.

To learn more about these degree programs, visit the School of Leadership website or email.