by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

Following a unanimous Long Beach approval Wednesday, July 5, 2023 to reduce the speed limit from 30 miles-per-hour (mph) to 25 on eight roads in the city, the Board of Aldermen authorized the Director of Public Works to replace these signs at the Tuesday, July 18, 2023 meeting.

Ward 2 Alderman Bernie Parker proposed this change at the Tuesday, May 16, 2023 meeting for these eight streets for usage of golf carts and additional recreational vehicles.

The Long Beach golf cart ordinance; which was passed in 2018, restricts carts in areas that surpass 25 mph in the Friendly City and these streets were:

East Old Pass Road McCaughan Avenue North Nicholson Avenue South Nicholson Avenue North Gates Avenue Allen Road South Cleveland Avenue Alexander Road

After the discussion of the sign change came up at the July 18 meeting came up, Long Beach Public Works Director Joe Culpepper mentioned to the board of receiving a quote for the new speed limit signs with a price of $1,325. Once the board heard this figure, 35 signs for this total amount of $1,325 was unanimously approved.

Mayor Pro-Tem Donald Frazer led the meeting on the absence of Long Beach Mayor George Bass with a continuing cancer treatment.