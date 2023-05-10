Gazebo Gazette
Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach, and Pass Christian Chambers of Commerce hosted a joint Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony were $25,000 in scholarships were awarded to high school seniors and educators received special recognition.
Biloxi Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship recipients include Amaya Plumbar, Bryson Pisarich, Parker O’Keefe, Garner Seymour, John Michael Moran, Clayton Wilhorn, Olivia Williams, Lauren Croal, Caden DeMers, Ainsley Thriffiley, Colette Reynolds, Jordan Sanderson, Caroline Dellenger, Ashley Edwards, and Maria Victoria Andradez Garcia.
Gulfport Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship recipients include Eric Necaise, Rae-Anna White, Tyana Johnson, John “Jack” Mullins, Sean Holmes, Jeremiah Jean, Hailey Coate, Joylyn Anderson, Terrence Seales, Neal Isensee, and Robin Sheftick.
Long Beach Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship recipients include Stokley Sawyer, Ella Lansford, Rowan Sanzin, and Alexander Eleuterius.
Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship recipients include John-Xavier Thornton and Savannah Meyers.
Partners included Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College-Harrison County Campus, which hosted the breakfast program, and Mississippi Power, who sponsored the awards ceremony.
Scholarship sponsors included, Mississippi Power, The Insurance Center/Steward Sneed Hewes, Hancock Whitney Bank, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Swetman Security Service, Inc. Cynthia Payne Scholarship, The Peoples Bank, Corso’s Inc., Eley Guild Hardy Architects and Whataburger.