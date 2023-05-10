Gazebo Gazette

Coast Episcopal School’s Sixth Grade Class capitalized the A in the school’s STEAM-integrated curriculum by presenting Roger Emerson and John Jacobson’s Zombies The Musical to parents and the school’s student body on Tuesday, May 9th.

The story, which includes a script filled with funny zombie references and six pop and Broadway-type songs, was created to inspire an anti-bullying theme for school communities.

The production’s overall message – that bullying is not okay and that all people, no matter how different, should be treated with kindness – reiterates the Long Beach independent school’s commitment to the same sentiments.

Head of School Jake Winter’s pride in the CES students was evident. “Our students surprise me on a daily basis with their enthusiasm for learning. Taking part in a production that spreads a message of kindness and acceptance for all was not just fun; it was touching to watch.”

CES’ 15 sixth graders danced and joked their way throughout the production, which was directed by Sixth Grade Teacher Angela Colegrove. Music was coordinated by Music Teacher Jody Smith, and Makerspace and Art Teacher Tarah Herbert designed the set.

According to Ms. Colegrove, the students enthusiastically added their own variations to the musical’s script and choreography.

Colegrove said, “The students love to perform and requested a musical early in the school year. When Mrs. Smith and I were trying to pick a musical for the students to perform, we came across ‘Zombies the Musical’ and it seemed a perfect fit for our students. The theme of acceptance is something we practice everyday in our classrooms, and the cheeky humor written throughout the show suited our student personalities too well; we just had to do it.”

Two of the performers expressed their thoughts about how performing the play impacted them. Lead Dax Hansell explained, “What I loved most about performing the musical was getting to spend time with my friends” and singing and dancing cheerleader Hadley Mayfield stated, “ It was really fun learning (the musical) along with my friends and sharing our weaknesses and strengths.

Coast Episcopal School has been dedicated to a life-long love of learning by developing the whole child – mind, body and spirit – and providing a joyful, unique and nurturing Judeo-Christian Community that inspires its students to imagine and create a better world.

Founded in 1950, CES is a member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS).