Gazebo Gazette

On Thursday April 13, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 19 year old Danny Lawrence Lumar who resides in Cypress, TX, on one felony count of receiving stolen property and one felony count of Failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals. Also arrested was Dalton Lee Pierre who resides in Slidell, LA, on one felony count of receiving stolen property.

On April 13, 2023 at approximately 7:44 A.M., Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to I–10 eastbound near the 28 mile marker for a report of a stolen 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling eastbound on I–10.

At approximately 8:04 A.M., Deputies observed the vehicle exit the interstate at exit 28 onto Beatline Road. Deputies activated lights and sirens and the driver failed to stop, accelerating to speeds over 100 mph.

The driver passed several vehicles to the left into oncoming traffic and disregarded traffic lights and stop signs. The vehicle was disabled with stop sticks that were deployed and the driver wrecked the vehicle on Railroad St.

The driver, identified as Danny Lumar and passenger, Dalton Pierre, fled on foot and were apprehended near the crash site. The vehicle had been reported stolen through the New Orleans Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Lumar was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property and one felony count of failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals. Lumar is being held in lieu of a $200,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Dalton Lee Pierre was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property. Pierre is being held in lieu of a $100,000.00 dollar bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.

Both suspects remained at the Harrison County Adult Detention pending their initial appearances.