by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

Following a proclamation for the recently passed, legendary youth athletics teacher/coach Kevin Woods’ family Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Pass Christian municipal court, the Board of Aldermen passed two agenda items restating grant agreements with the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) for the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund (GCRF) program.

The first amended agreement restated the grant for the sum of $513,680 on the Beach Bungalows Project and passed the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen on a unanimous vote. Although this project was already approved by the city, the grant agreement made these finances possible through the GCRF program.

Secondly, the other amended grant agreement with the MDA was $3,000,000 for the St. Paul’s Center/Harbor Greenspace Project, which was another unanimous vote. This project was another for the municipality seeking finances from the GCRF program.

Former Ward 3 Alderman Anthony Hall was appointed to the vacant position on the Civil Service Commission on a motion by Alderman-at-Large Kenny Torgeson. Hall’s nomination received unanimous vote.

An additional engagement agreement with Urban Development Toolbox, LLC to file the application for a GCRF Grant was removed because it was previously filed according to the Pass Christian City Clerk’s office.