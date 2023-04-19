by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The West Harrison Hurricanes won the girls’ division with 101 points while Long Beach placed third with 56 points. In the boys’ division, West Harrison was second with 78 points behind champion Picayune and ahead of Long Beach with 66 points. The top four finishers in each event advance to the Region 4-5A track and field championships this weekend in Hattiesburg.

The Lady Hurricanes were led by event winners Zamora Gooden in the 400m with a time 1:05.21, Tiona Frick in the 800m with a time of 2:38.11, 4x200m relay team with a time of 1:56.93, Mya Rodriguez in the 300m hurdles with a time of 53.01, Deasia Williams in the pole vault with a height of 7′, Kayley Milsaps-Naylor in the triple jump with a leap of 32′ 4″, Tashala Thomas in the shot put with a throw of 30′ 10″, and Sydnei Barber in the discus with a throw of 104′.

Other qualifiers for the Lady Hurricanes include Lin’Breisha Lewellyn (4th, 100m, 13.58; 3rd, 200m, 28.85), Frick (2nd, 400m, 1:05.76), Makayla Shavers (4th, 800m, 2:56.41), Rodriguez (3rd, 100m hurdles, 17.85), Tanay Smith (3rd, 300m hurdles, 57.42), Christian Newton (2nd, high jump, 4′ 6″), Jewelz Galloway (2nd, pole vault, 6′ 6″), Desiree Lacy (3rd, high jump, 6′ 6″), Kayley Milsaps-Naylor (4th, long jump, 14′ 2″), Tyasia Gooden (3rd, triple jump, 30′ 3″), and Thomas (2nd, discus, 78′ 10″).

The 4x100m relay team was third with a time of 57.78 and the 4x400m relay team was second with a time of 5:11.65, and the 4x800m relay team was second with a time of 12:56.43.

The Lady Bearcats were led by event winners Mya Shaffer in the 100m and 100m hurdles with times of 13.07 and 16.20. Shaffer also won the long jump with a leap of 16′ 2 1/2″. Riley Rollison won the 200m with a time of 27.80. The 4x100m relay team won the event in 53.21.

Other qualifiers for the Lady Bearcats include Tyonna Turner (2nd, 100m, 13.13), Rollison (3rd, 400m, 1:06.08), Alexandria Cruz (4th, 1600m, 6:28.19; 3rd, 3200m, 14:14.09), Shayla Nguyen (3rd, long jump, 14′ 4″; 2nd, triple jump, 31′ 6 1/2″), Tori Washington (discus, 3rd, 78′ 3″; 2nd, shot put, 30′ 6″).

In the boys’ division, the Hurricanes were led by event winner Evan Turner who won the shot put and discus with throws of 44′ 1″ and 143′ and Andrew Slaughter who won the pole vault with a height of 9′.

Other qualifiers for the Hurricanes include Larry Brothern (2nd, 400m, 53.89; 3rd, high jump, 5′ 8″), Jayden Murphy (3rd, 400m, 56.12; 2nd, high jump, 5′ 8″; 3rd, long jump, 21′; 4th, triple jump, 40′ 7″), Josh Anderson (2nd, 800m, 2:10.55; 3rd, 1600m, 5:06.91), Matthew Quintero (2nd, 3200m, 11:48.70), Demetrice Corbett (4th, 3200m, 12:00.56), Jahmad McGowan (2nd, 110m hurdles, 16.84; 2nd, 300m hurdles, 42.86), Julius Galloway (2nd, pole vault, 8′), and Tyrone McPherson (3rd, shot put, 41′ 4″; 4th, discus, 106′). The The 4x100m relay team (3rd, 47.48), the 4x200m relay team (4th, 1:41.30), the 4x400m relay team (3rd, 3:57.11), and the 4x800m relay team (4th, 13:14.96).

The Bearcats were paced by event winners Malachi Brown who won the 200m with a time of 22.75 and placed second in the 100m with a time of 11.42. Landon Ahrens won the 800m with a time of 2:09.80 and the 1600m in 4:44.46. Exavier Johnson won the triple jump with a leap of 43′ 1″ and placed fourth in the high jump (5′ 6″) and long jump (20′ 7″).

Other qualifiers for the Bearcats include Isaac Jeansonne (4th, 1600m, 5:07.55), Jose Garcia (3rd, 3200m, 11:55.22), Andre Windham (2nd, triple jump, 42′ 7″), Jonah Spiers (4th, shot put, 39′ 11″), Taj Aubert (2nd, shot put, 41′ 8 1/2″), Lazerrick Brooks (2nd, discus, 127′ 7″), and Brandon Davis (3rd, discus, 109′ 7″). The 4x100m relay team (2nd, 44.24), 4x200m relay team (2nd, 1:33.26), 4x400m relay team (4th, 4:03.91), and the 4x800m relay team (4th, 13:14.96) all qualified for regionals.