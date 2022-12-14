by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

Following a 2022 berth in the 6A South State Championship at Ocean Springs High School, Head Coach Blake Pennock is leaving the Greyhounds to become the new Head Football Coach at Gulfport High School.

After finishing 12-1 with the Greyounds in 2022 and losing 34-31 to Brandon High School in the 6A South State Championship, Pennock will take his third head coaching job on the coast replacing John Archie, who was 37-22 for the last five years.

Pennock began his head coaching career at Pass Christian High School in 2019, where he finished 8-4 but the Pirates won their first ever playoff game in the MHSAA era (since 1982) by beating Purvis 35-20. They eventually lost in the second round to South Pike 48-6.

The Pirates scored their most points ever during a season with 409. At the end of the successful 2019, Pennock left for Ocean Spring where his record over 3 years was 32-5.

The Gulfport High School Admirals will compete in the brand new 7A Classification under the MHSAA rules for 2023-2024.