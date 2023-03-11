After a three year hiatus, the Theatre in the Pass re- turned with an outstanding performance of the classic play Talking With… by Jane Martin Thursday night, March 2, 2023.

The all-female cast was or- chestrated by Director Mary Ellen Murphy in their return to the J.W. Randolph Center on Clark Street in Pass Christian.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who has helped Theatre in the Pass navigate through COVID-19 and come back today,” said Murphy when noting the return to the Randolph Center. “They are too many to name here, but i’ll list a few. Our wonderful patrons, donors, volunteers, to Mayor Jimmy Rafferty, our Board of Alderpersons and other city officials, we thank you for your invaluable help along the way. Special thanks go to Pass Christian Main Street’s current president Anita Giani.”