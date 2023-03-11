by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com
After a three year hiatus, the Theatre in the Pass re- turned with an outstanding performance of the classic play Talking With… by Jane Martin Thursday night, March 2, 2023.
The all-female cast was or- chestrated by Director Mary Ellen Murphy in their return to the J.W. Randolph Center on Clark Street in Pass Christian.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who has helped Theatre in the Pass navigate through COVID-19 and come back today,” said Murphy when noting the return to the Randolph Center. “They are too many to name here, but i’ll list a few. Our wonderful patrons, donors, volunteers, to Mayor Jimmy Rafferty, our Board of Alderpersons and other city officials, we thank you for your invaluable help along the way. Special thanks go to Pass Christian Main Street’s current president Anita Giani.”
Historically, the Theatre in the Pass was founded when former Pass Christian Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott along with the Board of Aldermen offered the auditorium at the J.W. Randolph Center to the Pass Christian Theatre Project for the new community theater.
The Randolph Center was the city’s former African- American school that was built in 1928 and restored following Hurricane Katrina. The community civic center houses the Senior Citizen Center, The LAD Project, and Theatre in the Pass along with other private and civic events.
The cast of the show was Michele Ball, Kay Benton, Elizabeth Ishee, Jenny Johnston, Nancy Moynan, Mary Ellen Murphy, Penne Rappold, Susan Sanborn, Georgia June Sanborn (Cat), and Jennifer Shea.
The staff included was Lynn Barnett, Allyson Caridad, Daniel Caridad, Evelyn Hutchinson and Gail Trahan as the Assistant Director.