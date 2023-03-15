by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

Tossing a one hitter, allowing only one walk, and striking out 16 in a complete game that was just another day on the diamond for Pass High Pitcher and Southern Miss signee Peyton Lacy with a 10-o victory over Moss Point.

The Pirates broke out of the box with a four run, 4th inning led by designated hitter Brendan Necaise, who doubled on a two-out rally to bring home Lashowan Laneaux. This began a domino effect as next batter, second baseman Mycanton Warren reached on an error that brought home first baseman Quinton Emerick. Finally, the inning finished after right fielder Blake McMasters singled home two runners.

During the top of the fifth inning, Lacy helped himself with an extra-base hit double that drove in shortstop Dylan Welter.

Emerick and Warren had multiple hits in the game while McMasters and centerfield L.J. Jaynes had several runs-batted-in (RBIs).

Five Pirates had extra base hits while two players had stolen bases. Lacy pitched a gem on cruise control that helped the Pirates produce later in the game offensively.

With a 9-3 record, this was the Pirates first district win of the 2023 season. Pass Christian will host the Moss Point Tigers at 7pm, Friday, March 15, 2023 in the Dr. Philip Terrell Sports Complex.