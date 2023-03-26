Dr. Heather Annulis, Director of the School of Leadership in The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business & Economic Development and resident of Pass Christian, recently earned the Leadership Award from the Women in Higher Education Mississippi Network (WHEMN).

Dr. Annulis received the award at the 20th annual WHEMN Conference in Oxford, Miss., on Feb. 24, 2023. The WHEMN Leadership Award recognizes a woman who takes a role in mentoring other women.

According to WHEMN guidelines, “She should have demonstrated leadership skills and established practices of enhancing campus climate by finding ways… to inspire her colleagues and institution to higher levels of achievement. She would be noted for her innovative approach to leadership challenges. Her attitude, values, and actions represent her philosophy of how she inspires positive changes in her work environment and her community.”

Annulis joined the faculty of Southern Miss in 2000 and was named the first Director of the new School of Leadership in 2020.

The school unites over 50 faculty and adjuncts from diverse disciplines. In her new role, Dr. Annulis founded the Women in Leadership group, which mentors junior faculty, strives to create opportunities for women in academia, and creates a network for students and faculty to high- light women’s strengths.