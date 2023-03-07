Gazebo Gazette

Camp Awesome announces a $2,500 Drawdown Party to be held on Saturday, March 11th at 6pm at the West Harrison County Civic Center located at 4670 Espy Avenue in Long Beach.

Come and enjoy an evening of food, a silent auction and entertainment, plus a chance to win $2,500! Entertainment will be by Unfazed Show and Band.

Each ticket costs $40 (for an additional $10/ticket you can purchase insurance) and admits 2 adults. Everyone is welcome to attend. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Please support us by purchasing a ticket.

You can purchase through PayPal or venmo. (Or reach out to someone selling tickets for cash or check). Paypal: campofsms@gmail.com or Venmo: @CAMPofSMS (Last 4 digits 1550)

Camp Awesome is an organization that provides overnight camps for individuals with disabilities. Adult camping weekends are held in the fall and spring and we do a kids camping week each summer.

The annual drawdown is the main fundraiser for our camps and they rely on adult volunteers and our teenage counselors to organize and run the camps and we rely on the kindness of friends, family, and strangers to support our drawdown to help us raise the money it takes to put on camps.

All proceeds go to fund Summer Camp for children with special needs.

For more information, email campofsms@gmail.com or call 228-547-2286. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/campofsms/events