by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

From the old saying to survive and advance is the goal of the first round of the playoffs. With both Pass Christian High School basketball teams hosting Tuesday, February 14, 2023, their pressure was added on the same night. The Lady Pirates won easily 59-39 over the South Pike Lady Eagles, but unfortunately the boys ended their season with a 48-42 loss.

GIRLS: Pass Christian 59 South Pike 39

The District 8-4A Champion Lady Pirates (22-8, 10-0) flexed their muscles from the start, knocking down three 3-point baskets and taking a 23-8 lead after the first period. Even though she did not hit a three point basket, Pass Christian Junior Forward Kamaiyah Pruitt drove to the basket three times to lead the way for 6 points during the period.

Although the Lady Pirates only scored ten points before the half, they held firm defensively allowing nine for a halftime lead of 33-17 and 9 points from Pass Christian Junior Forward Ariana Crimm.

Coming out of the gates with a 15-10 run during the third frame, the Lady Pirates built a 48-27 lead and not until the last two minutes with a few South Pike fouls forcing free throws did Pass High feel secure with the victory.

“I think we shot the ball pretty well and moved the ball pretty well tonight. We got three girls in double figures which only happened one other time this year and I think we rebounded well in the first half,” said Head Girls Basketball Coach Greta Ainsworth. “We kind of lightened up in the second half, a little too relaxed on our passes that needs to be corrected to advance in the playoffs.”

Crimm led the Lady Pirates with 16 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, followed by Pruitt with 15 points, 14 rebounds and five assist, and Senior Forward Daydria Cuevas finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Senior Guard Trinity Jones knocked down three 3-point baskets and contributed 4 assists.

Pass Christian will host Newton County at 6pm Friday for the second round of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs.

BOYS: South Pike 48 Pass Christian 42

Unfortunately seasons come to an end, although the way it turned out has worked against the boys program with tough losses in the last two games. In a first round playoff matchup against the South Pike Eagles, the District 8-4A Runner-Up Pass Christian Pirates (21-9, 8-2) had scoring trouble from the start.

Following a 16-12 lead over the Eagles at the end of the first period, South Pike went on a decent run outscoring the Pirates 17-9 before halftime including two three-point plays while Pass Christian only scored four field goals.

The halftime score was 29-25 in favor of the South Pike Eagles.

Even though Pass Christian Sophomore Forward Brendan Necaise hit two 3-point baskets during the third frame, the Pirates did not alter the lead after three with a 39-35 South Pike lead.

Towards the end, the Pirates just could not find the basket despite playing solid defense. Pass Christian only scored seven in the final period, setting the final score as 48-42 South Pike and eliminating the Pirates from the MHSAA 4A playoff contention.

“I thought we had a pretty good defensive game plan going into the game and thought we held them in check for the most part, but I thought our effort was good enough on the defensive effort to win,” expressed Pass Christian Head Boys Basketball Coach Wayne “Buddy” Kennedy. “I’ve really enjoyed coaching these guys for the past few years, have showed tremendous strides, I just have to think about returning next year.”

Necaise was the only Pass Christian player in double figures, finishing with 12 points and three 3-point baskets.