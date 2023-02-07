by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

In the first round of the District 7-5A Tournament at Long Beach High School Gymnasium, the Long Beach Lady Bearcats and West Harrison Lady Hurricanes easily beat their opponents to set a championship matchup on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The Lady Bearcats (5-16, 3-3) clinched their berth to the district championship game with a win over Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils 37-22 followed by the top seeded West Harrison Lady Hurricanes (19-8, 7-0) defeating the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide 46-22.

“I think in tonight’s game, we executed our game plan and were disciplined tonight with a solid defensive game plan,” said Long Beach Head Girls Basketball Coach Jackie Martin-White, who is in her first year. “Being at home is always an advantage for the championship game because of the energy in our players.”

Although neither team scored during the third period, Long Beach was never behind for the whole game. Lady Bearcat Guard Kenyah Lacour led Long Beach in scoring with 10 points after knocking down two first period 3-point baskets. Shania Hope contributed 8 points for the Lady Bearcats.

In the Lady Hurricanes game, West Harrison did not allow a single point during the first period and held them to nine points during the first half. An equal distribution of the ball helped the Lady Hurricanes maintain the lead throughout the game, as nine players scored points.

After West Harrison’s key player Taylor Hopgood went down in the first period, five players put at least six points in the team’s offense with Lady Hurricanes being led by Sydnei Barber’s nine points.

“Well, I thought that we got a little shaken up when Taylor was hurt, but one good thing about it that these players were resilient and fought back,” expressed West Harrison Head Girls Basketball Coach Patty Norwood during her second year coaching the Lady Hurricanes. “It’s always hard to beat a good team (Long Beach) three times and they have given us a run for our money each time. I think it will be a great, competitive game Thursday night.”

Norwood wasn’t sure about the status of Hopgood during the current time, but the District 7-5A Championship is scheduled for 7:30pm, Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Long Beach High School Gymnasium.