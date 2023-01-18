Gazebo Gazette

Thomas Matthews, a resident of Pass Christian, Mississippi, received NASA’s prestigious Space Flight Awareness Silver Snoopy award January 11, 2023 during an on-site ceremony held at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Matthews is a senior software developer for General Dynamics Information Technology at the NASA Shared Services Center, located at NASA Stennis. He was honored for contributions beyond normal work requirements. His work included developing software modifications to increase quality, reliability, safety and security, efficiency, and performance.

Matthews’ skills not only supported procurement and its software needs, but also document imaging, the NASA Automated Awards System, and the NASA Organizational Profile System.

Astronaut Andrew Feustel, a Lake Orion, Michigan native, presented the award. Matthews received a Silver Snoopy lapel pin flown aboard the SpaceX-14 flight to the International Space Station in April-May 2018.

Feustal has a Ph.D. in geological sciences, specializing in seismology, and was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2000. He is a veteran of three spaceflights. Feustal served on the final Hubble Telescope servicing mission – STS-119 – in 2009. He also served on STS-134 shuttle mission from May to June 2011. Most recently,

Feustal logged 197 days in space while serving as commander of the International Space Station during Expedition 55/56. Altogether, he has logged 226 days in space, including nine spacewalks for a total of 61 hours and 48 minutes. Feustel ranks second among all U.S. spacewalkers for aggregate extravehicular activities time.

NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program recognizes outstanding job performances and contributions by civil servants and contract employees and focuses on excellence in quality and safety in support of human spaceflight.

The Silver Snoopy is the astronauts’ personal award and is presented to less than 1 percent of the total NASA workforce annually. The award is presented by a member of the astronaut corps representing its core principles for outstanding flight safety and mission success.

Photo Credit: (NASA/Danny Nowlin)