Gazebo Gazette

Long Beach High School (LBHS) Hall of Fame Honorees for 2023 are Alexander Eleuterius, Caleb Haber, Kennedy Kuntz, Jillian LaRosa, Rowan Sanzin and Stokley Sawyer.

Additionally, LBHS is proud to announce the 2023 Who’s Who recognitions. Students were honored today in categories from Fantastic Freshman to Mr. and Miss LBHS as well as announcing the district’s highest honor naming those selected to the 2023 LBHS Hall of Fame.

Stokley Sawyer and Bailee Schmitt were named Mr. & Miss LBHS. Both are in the front picture.