As a homeowner and tree lover, I am not opposed to new homes being constructed throughout The Pass.

However, I am disgusted with the mayor, code officer, tree board and aldermen for giving contractors carte blanche approval to remove all trees in their building area.

The adjoining lot to my property was owned by my grandpa, Alonzo B. Hayden, and heirs for over one hundred (100) years.

The property stretched from St. Louis Street to the railroad tracks. It was for sale and sold a couple of years ago, however, for financial reasons I was unable to make a bid.

In January 2023, the contractor, with the blessing of our city hall, removed all of the trees on the property. There were somewhere around 12 to 15 trees.