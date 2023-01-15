by Richard Hayden Brasher, Pass Christian Resident
As a homeowner and tree lover, I am not opposed to new homes being constructed throughout The Pass.
However, I am disgusted with the mayor, code officer, tree board and aldermen for giving contractors carte blanche approval to remove all trees in their building area.
The adjoining lot to my property was owned by my grandpa, Alonzo B. Hayden, and heirs for over one hundred (100) years.
The property stretched from St. Louis Street to the railroad tracks. It was for sale and sold a couple of years ago, however, for financial reasons I was unable to make a bid.
In January 2023, the contractor, with the blessing of our city hall, removed all of the trees on the property. There were somewhere around 12 to 15 trees.
About 12 of them were live oak trees which ranged in age from 15 to 40 years old. Prior to the removal, Alonzo Hayden’s former property looked like a park, now it looks like a mud pit.
With future hurricane destruction inevitable, and city hall’s hunger for new tax revenue, it’s possible many more trees within the city will be doomed.
The need for better planning to save trees is sorely needed.
The only remedy I have is my one vote, which I will definitely use to vote against all elected officials that are not protective of our trees.
I hope others will follow my lead.