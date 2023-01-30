Gazebo Gazette
THEATRE IN THE PASS is looking for eleven actresses for their upcoming production of “TALKING WITH…” by Jane Martin. Character ages can range from 17 to 75+.
The THEATRE IN THE PASS would like a truly diverse cast, and enthusiastically encourage ladies of all types and ages to attend. Come join us in bringing this show to life! Director for the show is Mary Ellen Murphy and Assistant Director is Gail Trahan.
Actors will do cold readings from the script at the auditions.
The script will be available for viewing at the Pass Christian Public Library as reference material only beginning on Monday 1/30.
Any pressing questions prior to the audition dates may be directed to theatreinthepass@gmail.com or Gail Trahan at 228-369-0695.
AUDITION DATES:
-Tuesday, 1/31/23 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
-Thursday 2/2/23 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
AUDITION AND PERFORMANCE LOCATION:
The J.W. Randolph Center, 315 Clark Avenue, Pass Christian, Mississippi.
This award-winning play premiered at the Actors’ Theatre of Louisville in 1982, followed by a NYC production at Manhattan Theatre Club.
It received the American Theatre Critics’ Association Award as Best Regional Play for 1982 and has had numerous productions across America and around the world.
“TALKING WITH…” consists of monologues by eleven unique characters speaking about their life experiences and interpretations of those experiences. Their voices resonate with humor, pathos, bravado, bravery, and spirituality.
Performance dates will be Thursday through Saturday March 2, 3, 4 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 5 at 2 pm.
After an initial table-read with the entire cast, rehearsals will be individual sessions with each actor working on their monologue one-on-one with the director or assistant director.
These sessions will be scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, andFridays6–8pm at the Randolph Center in the Pass.
The entire cast will be called for rehearsals the week leading up to the production. Theatre in the Pass is a member organization of Pass Christian Main Street.