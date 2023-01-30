THEATRE IN THE PASS is looking for eleven actresses for their upcoming production of “TALKING WITH…” by Jane Martin. Character ages can range from 17 to 75+.

The THEATRE IN THE PASS would like a truly diverse cast, and enthusiastically encourage ladies of all types and ages to attend. Come join us in bringing this show to life! Director for the show is Mary Ellen Murphy and Assistant Director is Gail Trahan.

Actors will do cold readings from the script at the auditions.

The script will be available for viewing at the Pass Christian Public Library as reference material only beginning on Monday 1/30.

Any pressing questions prior to the audition dates may be directed to theatreinthepass@gmail.com or Gail Trahan at 228-369-0695.