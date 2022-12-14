Associated Press

Two police officers in Bay St. Louis were shot and killed by a woman early Wednesday as they checked on a call at a motel, authorities said.

The woman killed herself after shooting the Bay St. Louis police officers at a Motel 6 in the city around 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. It was unclear why the officers were sent to the motel.

The statement described it as a “call for service.”

No additional details were released by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents who are investigating the shooting.

No statement from the Bay St. Louis Police Department of Mayor Mike Favre of the city of 10,000 people was made and did not return a phone message from the Associated Press.

(The Gazebo Gazette contributed to this article)