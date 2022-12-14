by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, Patrol Officers from Pass Christian Police Department made an arrest for Felony Shoplifting from a business in Pass Christian.

Latoyel Smith, a Gulfport resident, was arrested on scene and charged with Felony Shoplifting. After the arrest, the suspect had three additional counts to the charge, including resisting arrest, providing false information and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.

Jacqueline Casey, another Gulfport resident, was with Smith at the business but left the scene before officers could make contact. Casey has active warrants issued Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Smith was booked into the Harrison County Jail with a $10,000 bond, set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain for the felony charge.

The additional $3,500 bond set by Pass Christian Municipal Judge Lewie “Skip” Negrotto for the misdemeanor charges.