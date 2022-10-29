by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner
If there has been a unique parody to the way this football season has mapped out so far, that would be an understatement. Almost half of the New Orleans Saints starting roster has been injured at some point in the season, therefore the consistency remains lackluster at best.
The failure of this consistency for the Saints (2-5) leads to inopportune times during the game, but it is hard to blame on a player, coach, or the team because the amount of time spent on the field has not been secure.
Even in Game 1 against the Atlanta Falcons within one final quarter of play, did we see New Orleans at its best because there were no real injuries, the chemistry and the camaraderie lead to an amazing comeback and victory.
The main question is where has the team gone from there?
With a combination of injuries, penalties, turnovers, and inconsistent moments of all sides of the ball, everything has been incompetent.
While the struggle is imminent, the Las Vegas Raiders have not been solid either but like the Saints, they have lost a group of close games and each of their losses are within a touchdown.
Since both starting receivers, two offensive lineman and three quarters of the secondary will likely sit for the game against Las Vegas, the game plan needs to be redacted to fit the current roster.
POSITIVES:
Although it has been tough to find positive feelings to the current scenario, some unique highlights came from areas that were not expected.
Offensively, the seven touchdowns from Taysom Hill, the play from Wide Receiver Rashid Shaheed and production of nearly 3000 yards after 7 games is a step in the right direction.
Defensively, the linebacker play has been above average in tackling and timely blitzes. New Orleans’ Pete Werner and Demario Davis are near the top of the National Football League in tackles, sacks, and combined tackles for loss, which has forced offenses to plenty of third down opportunities.
Las Vegas defense has been more dominant than the highly touted offense. Although the pass rush hasn’t been strong, the front seven of the Raiders defense has kept the games close and not allowed much on the ground. EDGE = SAINTS
NEGATIVES:
As it has been written numerous times, the injury bug along with turnovers have been the demise of the 2022 season to this point and New Orleans does not appear to be getting out anytime soon. 3/4ths of the secondary has been hurt, missed assignments, or just have not tackled. To gain some traction, the Saints should take advantage of their opportunities when they happen.
Now that Andy Dalton becomes the official signal caller in New Orleans, there needs to be a middle ground versus playing soft one week and aggressive the next.
Finding common ground with the teammates will help beat more opponents. Even though Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr and Wide Receiver Devonte Adams were great in college at Fresno State, the professional environment has not reacted to their connection yet. Although their statistics are above average, they need to have a breakout year in their division to make the playoffs again and that hasn’t happened yet. EDGE = RAIDERS
OVERRATED:
Kamara and fellow New Orleans Running Back Mark Ingram haven’t become all that they were in the past, but it isn’t exactly their fault. New coaches, new schemes and different players are the significance. However, this inconsistent play from the ground is certainly nor helping the team production.
Even though the pass rush appears to be getting better and they have stopped the run with exception of a few big plays, the defensive line appears to be stagnant.
With only a handful of tackles for a loss and no real pass rush outside of Cam Jordan, not sure whether this can be corrected in the near future.
Despite playing all six games close, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) haven’t produced a breakout game and not many big plays. Keeping the game close tends to work out in their opponents’ favor. EDGE = SAINTS
UNDERRATED:
If Chris Olave is not mentioned in the top 5 for rookie of the year in the NFL, that would be a travesty. The Saints Wide Receiver leads the team with almost 500 yards on nearly 60 receptions after 7 games and was taken out of one game. His production is a bright star and shows the success for the team in the NFL Draft.
Although never mentioned, Las Vegas Running Back Josh Jacobs has had a productive year with six touchdowns on 633 yards in six games. Despite being limited, Jacobs remains a force with the offense. EDGE = SAINTS
BOTTOM LINE:
Regardless of the lack of competition in the NFC South, New Orleans needs this win. With a lack of turnovers and penalties, the game should remain close and the Saints should follow the game plan of the coaching staff. EDGE = + 1 SAINTS
Hunter Dawkins is the Publisher/AP Member of The Gazebo Gazette. He has earned over 30 state, regional, national awards for reporting on recreational, high school, collegiate, or professional sports coverage.