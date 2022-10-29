If there has been a unique parody to the way this football season has mapped out so far, that would be an understatement. Almost half of the New Orleans Saints starting roster has been injured at some point in the season, therefore the consistency remains lackluster at best.

The failure of this consistency for the Saints (2-5) leads to inopportune times during the game, but it is hard to blame on a player, coach, or the team because the amount of time spent on the field has not been secure.

Even in Game 1 against the Atlanta Falcons within one final quarter of play, did we see New Orleans at its best because there were no real injuries, the chemistry and the camaraderie lead to an amazing comeback and victory.

The main question is where has the team gone from there?

With a combination of injuries, penalties, turnovers, and inconsistent moments of all sides of the ball, everything has been incompetent.

While the struggle is imminent, the Las Vegas Raiders have not been solid either but like the Saints, they have lost a group of close games and each of their losses are within a touchdown.

Since both starting receivers, two offensive lineman and three quarters of the secondary will likely sit for the game against Las Vegas, the game plan needs to be redacted to fit the current roster.

POSITIVES:

Although it has been tough to find positive feelings to the current scenario, some unique highlights came from areas that were not expected.

Offensively, the seven touchdowns from Taysom Hill, the play from Wide Receiver Rashid Shaheed and production of nearly 3000 yards after 7 games is a step in the right direction.

Defensively, the linebacker play has been above average in tackling and timely blitzes. New Orleans’ Pete Werner and Demario Davis are near the top of the National Football League in tackles, sacks, and combined tackles for loss, which has forced offenses to plenty of third down opportunities.