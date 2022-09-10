Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Dr. Mary S. Graham was named the first AccelerateMS Champion of the Year at the MS Horizons Innovation and Strategy Symposium in Flowood on September 8.

The award was given to her for her dedication in providing quality education and training in communities throughout the college district.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the inaugural AccelerateMS Champion of the Year,” Graham said. “Our workforce team at MGCCC does such an amazing job training for our partners on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

MGCCC offers a variety of no-cost programs through AccelerateMS grants and in partnership with local industry that provide essential training for individuals in South Mississippi.

AccelerateMS serves the people and businesses of Mississippi by developing and deploying workforce strategies to connect individuals with transformative, high-paying careers.

By leveraging resources and partnering with organizations that hold complementary missions, AccelerateMS is working to ensure Mississippi has a world-class workforce with quality career opportunities to create sustained individual, community, and statewide economic prosperity.