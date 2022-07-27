Gazebo Gazette

Red Snapper season for the state of Mississippi will reopen for private recreational anglers and state for-hire vessels seven days a week beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, and will close once the annual catch limit (ACL) is projected to be met.

In addition to Red Snapper season reopening, NOAA recently announced an emergency rule that will shift the 2022 recreational fishing season for Greater Amberjack. The adjusted season will begin September 1 and close October 31.

The recreational season for Gray Triggerfish will remain consistent with previous years and is anticipated to reopen August 1.

One angler per vessel, per trip is required to report through the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) Tails n’ Scales system.

As a reminder, Marine Patrol officers encountering anglers fishing for or possessing Red Snapper without a trip authorization number will result in fish confiscation and fines. Theses seasons coincide with Red Snapper openings, so anglers will also be asked to report Gray Triggerfish and Greater Amberjack.

Anglers may register their account through a smartphone app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or online at tailsnscales.org. Tails n’ Scales administrators can be contacted for assistance by email at snapper@dmr.ms.gov or by phone at (228) 325-1585.

Private recreational anglers can fish out to 200 nautical miles while vessels with state for-hire permits could fish in state territorial waters, which is nine nautical miles south of the barrier islands.