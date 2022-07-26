The Pass Christian School District will be shifting from a traditional school year to a hybrid schedule in the up- coming 2022-2023 year.

To sum up this new sched- ule, the year will be beginning early on July 29th, and have a semi-year round timeframe.

The regular fall break will be at the beginning of Octo- ber and will be extended to a five-day holiday.

The normal Thanksgiv- ing holiday will resume, and there will be an addition of days in the winter break.

Term 3 will include a week- long Mardi Gras holiday at the end of February. Spring Break will resume as normal following Easter Sunday on March 9th.

As of early February 2022, the school board decided that this was the best option for the well-being of all associ- ated with the district.

This new schedule promotes an easier transition from term to term, while of- fering help to students who need or want it.