by Georgia McWilliams, Contributing Writer

Frida Kahlo was an esteemed artist and political figure of the twentieth century and a truly historical woman in society. Her legacy lives on in Bay Saint Louis last weekend as organizers Ann Madden and Sandy Maggio brought color and life to Main Street with traditional Mexican folk music and a variety of art forms.

As the sixth year of hosting this celebration of Frida’s life, the city on Main Street was filled with bright grins and radiant dresses at the Frida Lookalike contest.

Jewelry and paintings were showcased along with all kinds of art forms.

Born in July 1907, Kahlo was disabled by polio as a child and then survived a life threatening bus accident; which kept her from following a career in the medical field. Her personality is reflected in her art, as a surrealist or magic realist.

Following her death in 1954, she and her art become known as an important historical symbol in the LGBTQ+ and feminist movements during the later 2oth century.

Kahlo is regarded as an international idol for young women and artists. The celebration on the Mississippi Gulf Coast opened eyes on the beautiful Mexican culture, and the impact Frida had on history.

(Photo credit to John Adams)