Gazebo Gazette

Excel By 5 is an innovative early childhood community certification process focusing on a community’s young children. It emphasizes the important roles parents and early childhood educators play in the lives of children during their most formative years-birth to age 5. There are currently 42 Excel by 5 communities in Mississippi.

The Pass Christian Early Learning Collaborative Council (ELCC) has been working for the past year to prepare the community for this certification. Now, there should be an expansion to reach and gain community support. The Pass Christian ELCC is looking for volunteers to help us finalize the certification process to become the next Excel by 5 community in Mississippi.

The Pass Christian Early Learning Collaborative Council (ELCC) is sponsoring an informational meet and greet for volunteers who are interested in being on one of the Focus Groups and assisting in the certification process. This session will be from 4-6pm on Wednesday, January 31st in the conference room of the Pass Christian Library. Interested community members are welcome to stop by and learn how they can assist this process.

If you have any questions or are interested in being on a Focus Group but are unable to attend the information session, please contact Dr. Mandy Lacy (mlacy@pc-k12.ms.us or 228-255-6200.