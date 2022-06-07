by Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press

Mississippi is holding party primaries for its four U.S. House seats, with three Republicans and one Democrat seeking reelection. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If runoffs are needed, they will be June 28.

Rep. Steven Palazzo is facing six challengers in the Republican primary in south Mississippi’s 4th District. They include a sheriff, a state senator and a candidate who filed an ethics complaint against Palazzo after the 2020 race.

A 2021 report by the office of Congressional Ethics found “substantial reason to believe” Palazzo had abused his office by misspending campaign funds, doing favors for his brother, and enlisting staff for political and personal errands. Palazzo declined to fully participate in the investigation, but his spokeswoman at the time, Colleen Kennedy, said the it was based on “false allegations” made by an opponent in a previous primary.

Challenging Palazzo for the Republican nomination are Carl Boyanton, a former produce business owner who lost to Palazzo in the 2020 GOP primary and filed the complaint that prompted the ethics investigation of the congressman; Raymond N. Brooks, who has been a Gulfport police officer and says he wants to strengthen border security; Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, who is also campaigning on border security; Kidron Peterson, a machinist who says he wants to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.; Clay Wagner, a retired banker who says he wants to limit taxation and regulation; and state Sen. Brice Wiggins, who is campaigning on border security and has worked to expand access to early childhood education programs.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination. Johnny L. DuPree is a former Hattiesburg mayor and was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2011. David Sellers is a minister who says he wants to increase the minimum wage and end mass incarceration.

A Libertarian candidate, Alden Patrick Johnson, will be on the 4th District ballot in November.