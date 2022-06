Gazebo Gazette

Saint Vincent DePaul School (SVDP) was invited to participate in the 2022 BAYS Invitational Soccer Tournament and sent four teams to compete in 12U Boys, 12U Girls, 10U Boys, and 10U Girls divisions.

By the end of the day, SVDP had won two tournament championships in the 12U Boys and 10U Girls divisions. This was an incredibly strong showing for a fledgling soccer program.

Other Diocesan schools will be encouraged to follow in the path SVDP is blazing.