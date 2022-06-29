Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) will be removing abandoned and otherwise derelict vessels from the waterways pursuant to an updated act passed by the Mississippi Legislature that will take effect July 1, 2022.

The new bill provides more extensive and inclusive definitions of what constitutes a derelict vessel and provides for penalties to be assessed against the registered owners of derelict vessels.

To report a derelict vessel, contact MDMR Derelict Vessel Coordinator, Russell Weatherly, at 228-523-4040 or, if after normal business hours, Marine Patrol Dispatch at 228-523-4134 or email derelict.vessel@dmr.ms.gov.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified three state fishing records for the month of June.

John Wright of Madison, Mississippi set the record using conventional tackle for Blackbelly Rosefish with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 11.2 ounces.

Harley Havard of Lucedale set the all tackle record for Bigeye with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 11.52 ounces and Brandon Powell of Vancleave also set an all tackle record for Unicorn Filefish with a fish weighing 5 pounds, 9.8 ounces.