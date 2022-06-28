Gazebo Gazette

Chemours has partnered with the City of Pass Christian to launch an environmentally-sound Recycle Program to provide opportunities for waste reduction.

This is one of many innovative programs that Chemours has spearheaded and led by Cyndi Kouba (Site Services Unit Manager), Suzanne Gibson (EHS Consultant/Engineer), and Robert Mills (EHS Consultant).

Their goals are to be as ecologically friendly as possible while funding projects that promote and protect our natural resources/wildlife.

Pass Christian Beautification Director; Brad Manus, will be working to maintain the program which he hopes will help to reduce waste and litter throughout the city. The recycle program is for the benefit of all who live and visit Pass Christian.