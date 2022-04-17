by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

On an absolutely beautiful day hundreds of local parents, grand-parents and children packed War Memorial Park in Pass Christian Saturday for a visit from the Easter Bunny as well a really cool Easter Egg Hunt.

According to Mary Bourdin; one of the event organizers, “Santa & the Elves have been morphing into bunny and chicks for 8 years. We’re very proud of the community effort that makes The Pass so special.”

Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty added, “We would like to thank the Chicks for staging such a wonderful event for the City. It is this type of all-inclusive event that makes Pass Christian one of the most premier places on the Coast to live, work and play.”

Approximately 2,500 eggs were spread out throughout the park with designated areas for the various age groups.

The Easter Bunny showed up and brought good cheer to adults and children alike. He even stayed and gladly took pictures with countless extremely happy children.

The organizers made it a point to honor and say thank you to this years’ sponsors; the City of Pass Christian, St Paul’s Carnival Association and the Pass Christian Walmart. A special thank you to the Pass Christian Fire Department, Beautification Department and the Public Works Department was offered by the organizers too.

2022’s Easter Egg Hunt will go down as another outstanding program hosted in Pass Christian. Although many of the parents expressed their satisfaction with the event, the true measure of success was seeing the joy, happiness and smiles on the children’s faces.

Happy Easter to one and all.