Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. recently opened applications for seven small business grant programs including Women Entrepreneur grants, Veteran Owned business grants, Mississippi Power Shine A Light Minority business grants and city division grants for Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach and Pass Christian Chambers of Commerce small businesses.

Small business grants are a membership benefit offered to Chamber members in good standing with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.

In 2021, the Chamber awarded a cumulative amount of $48,566 in small business grants to a total of 30 Chamber members. More than 80% of Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. members are comprised of small businesses.

The small business grant program was instituted to aid these small businesses in development and expansion. Grants ranging from $250 up to $1,000 will be awarded to selected Chamber members who meet the specified criteria and provide adequate documentation supporting their grant request.

Members may only apply for one city division small business grant but can apply for any or all of the other Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber grants that apply to them.

“Every dollar counts for small businesses, which makes the Chamber’s small business grant opportunities such an impactful member benefit. We’ve been able to put more funds into our grant programs over the years and we have seen more businesses take advantage of this resource”, said Chamber CEO, Adele Lyons.

The deadline to apply for small business grants is by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The application can be found on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. website, www.mscoastchamber.com, under the “Deadlines/Applications” page.

For more information, contact 228.604.0014 or info@mscoastchamber.com.