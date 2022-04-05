Gazebo Gazette

THEATRE IN THE PASS is looking for actors for “The Women” by Clare Booth Luce.

This classic play with a total female cast was originally performed on Broadway in 1936, with Broadway revivals in 1973 and 2001.

Films based on the play were released in 1939, directed by George Cukor, and in 2008, directed by Diane English (of “Murphy Brown” fame).

The story revolves around a group of female friends, at least one of whom has a wandering husband.

There are certain “catty” moments in the script, but we would like to stress the supportive sisterhood of women in this production.

Their love for each other is what pulls these women through.

We are hoping for a diverse cast and would enthusiastically welcome ladies of all types and ages to audition.

The performances are scheduled for May 20, 21, & 22.

AUDITION DATES: *Tuesday, 4/5/22-6:00 pm to 8:30 pm

*Wednesday, 4/6/22-6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

AUDITION LOCATION:

The J.W. Randolph Center, Main Auditorium, 315 Clarke Avenue, Pass Christian, MS

Director Mary Ellen Murphy is looking for one young woman 11 – 15 years old and fourteen adult women.

A script will be available at the Pass Christian Public Library as Reference Material beginning on Wednesday afternoon 3/30/22.

Actors will do cold readings from the script at the auditions.

Any pressing questions prior to the audition dates may be directed to passtheatre@aol.com.

Please direct any media inquiries to Mary Ellen Murphy: mary_ellenmurphy@hotmail.com,917-846-0109

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Pass Christian Theatre Project is returning under the new name of Theatre in the Pass. This name change reflects not only a better alignment with the other programs and events under their umbrella organization, Pass Christian Main Street, but also the maturation of the community theatre group from its inception eight years ago. The new name was adopted in the summer of 2020.

The Pass Christian Theatre Project was founded by Dr. Will Koolsbergen and Larry Rogers in 2014 to bring quality live theatrical entertainment to Dr. Koolsbergen’s childhood home of Pass Christian. Dr. Koolsbergen spent years in New York City as a professional actor, as well as teaching and directing at the university level.

The new theatre group was offered a permanent home at the city’s historic J.W. Randolph Center on Clarke Avenue by former Mayor Chipper McDermott and the Board of Aldermen in the spring of 2014.

Over the next six years, Pass Christian Theatre Project produced many plays at the Randolph Center, including original plays set in Pass Christian by local writers (“Scenic Drive,” “Second Street,” and “Moonlight at Avalon”), musicals (“Man of La Mancha,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” and “And the World Goes Round”), and American classic comedies (“The Odd Couple – female version,” “Sly Fox,” “Crimes of the Heart,” “It’s Only a Play,” “Drinking Habits”), as well as numerous others.

Theatre in the Pass is also looking for volunteers for both front-of-house and back-of-house, as well as additional people who may be interested in serving on the Board of Directors.

Volunteers are welcome to come to the auditions, send a message to passtheatre@aol.com to express their interest.

Theatre in the Pass is a member organization of Pass Christian Main Street.