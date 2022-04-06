by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

The “Exit 28-I10” district rivals played for the first time of the 2022 season, with Long Beach Bearcats (11-7, 4-1) baseball team knocked in six runs in the 6th inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over the West Harrison Hurricanes (2-12, 0-4) at the Mike Rutledge Stadium Tuesday night.

After two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Long Beach infielder WP Bermudez singled on a line drive bringing home Bearcats outfielder Ashton Schepens. The next pitch, Bearcats infielder Collin Dedeaux hit a ground ball double for a run batted in (RBI).

The Bearcats scored 5 more runs on three errors to build a 9-2 advantage. Long Beach gave up one more run in the final inning, but cruised to the win.

“I thought West Harrison kept us off balance all night and we hit some balls hard early on, but they were in control,” expressed Long Beach Head Baseball Coach Garrett LaRosa. “Cam (Fennell) battled for us all night from the mound and that’s all we ask is to give us a chance to win.”

Cameron Fennell started for the Bearcats, lasting 6 2/3 innings allowing three runs, but striking out nine. Donnie Davis was on the hill for the Hurricanes, giving up four earned runs and striking out three. Fennell got the district victory for Long Beach.

Long Beach Centerfielder Harrison Bull was on-base three times from walks and scored twice. Schepens collected two hits, rounded home plate once, and had one RBI.

“Our guy Donnie (Davis) threw the ball well enough to win, but here it is again, we invent ways we can’t get out of an inning,” conveyed West Harrison Head Baseball Coach David Marsland. “It’s the same story, we’ve got some young guys out there that hopefully use this year to figure out our mistakes.”

The rivalry will move to the West Harrison baseball field in Gulfport across the interstate on Friday, April 8 at 7pm.