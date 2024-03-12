by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

As it has been advertised in The Gazebo Gazette, the city of Pass Christian will host a public hearing April 23, 2024 in the municipal court at 6pm for public input on a ward redistricting plan proposed by the city that line up with the 2020 United States Census. Maps of this proposal are available in the office of the city clerk at Pass Christian City Hall.

Citizens are asked to submit written comments if interested before April 22, 2024.

Since approval from the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen on February 15, 2022, the mayor along with the board have worked with the Gulf Regional Planning Commission (GRPC) to develop the attached two alternatives to redistrict Pass Christian and ensure that each Ward has approximately the same number of full-time residents.

The City is legally required, under federal law, to conduct this exercise every ten years to make the number of residents in each Ward remains relatively the same. The data is taken from the 2020 Census and it equates to 5,686 full-time residents (1,422 per Ward).

Over the past 10 years, Ward 3 has grown by approximately 38% while the other Wards have experienced reductions in the number of full-time residents.

The reduction in Ward 1 is approximately 10%, in Ward 2 it is approximately 18%, and in Ward 4 it is approximately 10%. The Redistricting Alternatives ensure that the diversity breakdown in each Ward remains relatively the same.

A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 23 to get feedback from the public on the two Redistricting Alternatives, and the Board of Alderpersons will approve the new Redistricting at a subsequent meeting.