Gazebo Gazette

Travel back in time while strolling among the stately oaks and bear witness to memorable Pass Christian history.

*What really happened on that gray, misty morning in May 1856? Shots rang out abruptly ending the life of one successful young businessman.

*Meet genteel Frances Parke Lewis Butler, the great niece of President George Washington.

*Listen to an eye witness account of the horrific attack on Pearl Harbor. 2 young Pass Christian soldiers, one returned home. The other went down with the USS Arizona.

*Participate in a lively jazz funeral procession honoring the life of saxophonist Captain John Handy.

At the Live Oak Cemetery Tours there are 17 scenes depicting various personalities and events that shaped the young city of Pass Christian. All Tours are very capably guided.

The Tours will be held Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. The Tours will begin running at 5:00p.m. with the last Tour at 8:00p.m.

Admission is $5. 12 and younger are free.